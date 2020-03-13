As Coronavirus Scare Rises, Varun Dhawan Says Messing With Mother Earth Comes At A Cost!

The coronavirus outbreak is grabbing headlines and it has affected the world. With no cure to it, people in different parts of the world have died and WHO has declared it ‘Pandemic’. Hollywood actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have confirmed being tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently undergoing treatment in Australia. Now, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has shared an important post about it and how we should take care of Mother Earth.

The Street Dancer 3D actor shared a picture of Earth wearing a mask, projecting how people are wearing masks to prevent themselves from getting infected. He wrote a sincere caption alerting people.

Varun Dhawan wrote – As we all battle this virus. I think it is time we realise that the human race has been extremely selfish. It’s time we introspect. We share this planet with many other species. Development is important but not at the cost of killing other species. We will overcome this but we must realise that messing with Mother Nature comes at a cost.

Take a look at this post below:

So far, 70+ people in India have tested positive with coronavirus. In order to give health more importance over anything, the release date of Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is postponed from March 25. The news was shared by the actors themselves and the new release date is yet to be out. In fact, theatres in Delhi, Kerala and J&K will remain shut for a few days.

Now just Sooryavanshi, the release dates of A Quiet Place 2, Mulan, Fast& Furious 9 are also postponed.

However, Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium has released today as scheduled, except for the places where the cinema halls are noticed to remain closed.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!