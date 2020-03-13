Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Mahesh Babu Replaces Akkineni Nagarjuna As The Host?

Be it professional or personal life Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu never misses a chance to stay in headlines. The Telugu superstar post delivering a blockbuster hit with Sarileru Neekevvaru is currently on a break, but the actor happens to be in the news constantly following various speculations about his next project.

The latest buzz is Mahesh Babu may host the upcoming season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 4 in Telugu. As per various reports the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu are keen to rope in Mahesh Babu as the host following his stardom and the massive fan following that he shares, which will eventually be beneficial for the reality show.

The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu was hosted by Jr.NTR, the second season of the controversial reality show was hosted by Jersey actor Nani, and the last season was superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna.

However, whether or not Mahesh Babu will be hosting Bigg Boss Season 4 Telugu, only time will tell.

On the work front, though there isn’t any official confirmation by Mahesh Babu about his next project, if speculations are to be believed, the dashing actor may have an extended cameo in megastar Chiranjeevi’s social drama, Acharya.

Reportedly, Mahesh Babu will be playing the role of a fierce student leader, whereas Chiranjeevi will be seen as a Naxalite. Acharya is being helmed by filmmaker Kortala Siva. The social drama is co-produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Productions

