Hindi Medium Director Saket Chaudhary Opens Up On Not Directing Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium; Reveals Wasn’t Invited For Screening

In 2017, Irrfan and Saba Qamar entertained us all with their film Hindi Medium directed by Saket Chaudhary. However, Saket didn’t helm Angrezi Medium, which releases today. The second film is directed by Homi Adajania and along with Irrfan, it also stars Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Now, the Hindi Medium director has opened up on why he didn’t direct Angrezi Medium. Saket also revealed that he wasn’t invited for the screening of the film which was held this week.

In an interaction with Spotboye, Chaudhary said that he was never keen on directing Angrezi Medium as he had said what he wanted to with Hindi Medium. He felt there was no need for a sequel. “I make films when I have to say something about it. I felt I told the audience the story I wanted to. There was nothing new to say about education and family after that, Saket Chaudhary said.

He has not watched the latest Irrfan starrer as he was not invited for the screening and shared, “I am not in touch with the team snd Maddock Films.”

Meanwhile, Angrezi Medium opened to good reviews from the critics. This is Irrfan’s comeback film after 2 years as he was undergoing treatment in London for neuroendocrine cancer. However, after this film, the actor will be again taking a break from films.

