Shah Rukh Khan & Rajkummar Rao Had A Happy Reunion At Mannat & We Hope Someone Cast Them In A Film Together!

Rajkummar Rao has always expressed his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan. The Stree actor has always been an SRK fan and during his initial days, he used to wait outside Mannat in Mumbai to catch Khan’s glimpse just like every other SRKian. Well, a few pics of SRK and Raj from Mannat are going viral on the internet.

Yesterday, Rajkummar Rao along with a friend met Shah Rukh Khan at his mansion, Mannat. They all posed for pics together and the smile on Rajkummar and the friend’s face is just like how fans feel when they meet their favourite celeb. In the pic, the Zero actor is wearing a cool dark grey hoodie and a beanie and his stubble look is suiting him quite a lot. Rajkummar Rao opted for a simple maroon t-shirt.

As reel Raj meets real Raj, we can’t wait for them to share the screen space some day in film! It will truly be a delight to watch two talented actors from Bollywood in a film together.

Take a look at the pics below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, after Zero (2018) SRK is yet to announce his next. There are reports that he will be doing Rajkumar Hirani’s next, however, there is no confirmation yet regarding the same.

On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao will be seen alongside Nushrat Bharucha in Chhalang. The film is helmed by Hansal Mehta.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!