Coronavirus Outbreak: Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium To Release As Scheduled, Except For These Regions In India!

The Coronavirus Outbreak has affected people around the world. There were reports Irrfan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Angrezi Medium is postponed. However, the film releases today and the official statement from the makers mention the same. But, it won’t be releasing in a few regions in India.

The makers of Angrezi Medium shared – “Angrezi Medium to release as scheduled on Friday, 13th March! Angrezi Medium* opens expectionally in Dubai!

The movie is releasing as scheduled across India except for – Kerala, Delhi and UT of Jammu & Kashmir. The makers will be releasing the movie in these respective regions once the theaters re-open. The movie has been appreciated by the critics and is sure to fill your hearts with love and laughter!”

Well, that clears all the reports. Yesterday, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif took to their social media pages to share that their cop drama Sooryavanshi’s release date is postponed due to coronavirus outbreak and people’s safety is very important to them.

The shooting of several Hindi as well as English films around the world have also stalled due to the widespread of the virus.

Coming to Angrezi Medium, directed by Homi Adajania, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Dimple Kapadia and Kiku Sharda. The film has opened to good reviews from the critics.

Are you planning to watch this Irrfan starrer this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.

