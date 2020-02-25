Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Salman Khan Takes Social Media By Storm Yet Again In His Checkered Shirt Avatar

Salman Khan’s upcoming Eid release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been in the news for several reasons. One of the main reasons being that it’s an unofficial remake of Salman & Prabhudheva’s 2009 action entertainer Wanted.

Though makers haven’t confirmed this, there have been reports which have confirmed the same. Recently there was a report which said that Salman will be seen mouthing his famous Wanted dialogue, “Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di…” in Radhe as well. And now, there’s something more.

In a few BTS stills that are going viral on social media recently, we see Salman Khan wearing similar check shirts which he brought in trend during Wanted days. Even though, it has been 11 years since Wanted, Salman still rocks in check shirts. Have a look-

Those Shirts🤩…loving Salman's styling in #Radhe…He is all fit and looking damn good since the Radhe shooting started…If looking this good offscreen then Imagine how Handsome he will look onscreen..🔥🔥🙌 pic.twitter.com/1BbuYZZZdB — BeingHonest (@Itsss_Shivam) February 24, 2020

Salman has set style and fashion trends with almost every film and he seems to be in the mood of doing the same yet again.

Meanwhile, Radhe director Prabhudheva recently talked about how the cop character of Salman in the upcoming film will be different from his Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg.

In a conversation published in Bollywood Hungama, Prabhudheva said, “Luckily the cop in Dabangg 3 is very different from the cop in Radhe. So it wasn’t hard to start the second project after the first was over. Audiences will see a completely different Salman in Radhe.”

He also revealed about returning to Chennai post-Radhe. He added, “In the past few years I’ve been concentrating only on direction. I’ve three acting assignments pending in Tamil. I have to complete those. I also need to spend time with my sons. Usually, they join me in Mumbai during their school holidays. But now they’ve exams going on. So they are unable to travel to be with me. I miss them.”

In Radhe, Disha Patani will be seen opposite Salman Khan. This will be her 2nd film with Salman after Bharat.

