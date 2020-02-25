Chiru152: Mahesh Babu To Replace Ram Charan In Chiranjeevi’s Actioner?

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi who was last seen on the big screen in period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy happens to be all busy these days following the shoot of #Chiru152. The film which is being helmed by star director Koratala Shiva has been in the news ever since its inception.

Now as per the latest reports that have been doing rounds all across the internet, the Chiranjeevi starrer may have Tollywood ‘Prince’ Mahesh Babu in an extended cameo.

Reportedly, Mahesh Babu will be replacing Ram Charan who was originally supposed to do the extended cameo. The reason being said is Ram Charan’s busy schedule, as the actor has no dates following his jam-packed schedule for SS Rajamouli’s period actioner, RRR.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made by the makers.

More about #Chiru152, the Chiranjeevi starrer has Kollywood diva Trisha Krishnan as the film’s leading lady. It will be after a long gap of 13 years that Chiranjeevi and Trisha will be teaming up for a film.

The duo was last seen on big screens together in Stalin which released in 2006. The Chiranjeevi starrer is co-produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Productions banners.

About Mahesh Babu, the Telugu superstar who was last seen on the big screen in Anil Ravipudi’s Sarileru Neekevvaru is currently on a break with his family.

