Chris Evans has been widely loved and appreciated for his role as Captain America, aka Steve Rogers, and the fans left the theatres sobbing after Avengers: Endgame in 2019 as they had to say goodbye to his character once and for all but not only us who were heartbroken, the actor himself admitted to feeling emotional on the last day of the film. Keep scrolling to get the complete story!

Evans debuted in his MCU role back in 2011 with Captain America: The First Avenger, and recently, he gave credit to Robert Downey Jr. and his Iron Man for paving a successful path, which ensured the success of his film as well. After that, he went on to have two more films in his solo franchise and has appeared in multiple Marvel movies as well.

Chris Evans, in his recent interview with GQ magazine, opened up about the last day of shooting for Avengers: Endgame and revealed that it was emotional for him. He said, “That last day was emotional. It’s like graduating school. I mean, like, you know the day’s coming, and then it’s all of a sudden here, and you feel it went by way too quick… It’s life-changing.” The role of Captain America indeed earned him a lot of love from the audience, and the cast of OG Avengers became more like a family, so it surely was meant to give him and others a tearful ride at the end.

Chris Evans further spoke about how his life changed after portraying the role of Captain America while recalling his last day shooting Avengers: Endgame, and added, “My life is forever not the same. My family’s life is not the same. You know what I mean? The ripple effect of signing up for that role is kind of immeasurable, for me at least, and it was a beautiful time. [I’m] full of gratitude.” In the same interview, Evans recalled how he was initially sceptical of taking up the role, but we are thankful that he did it ultimately.

Chris Evans’ Captain America might not reappear in the MCU, but there were speculations that Evans might come back as the Human Torch, and he himself threw in the idea of that.

If you want to relive the spectacular Avengers: Endgame once again and revel in its glory, then watch the Chris Evans-starred MCU flick on Disney+.

