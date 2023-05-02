Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been one of Hollywood’s most loved and adored couples. The couple went through a roller coaster relationship since 2005 and then ended up getting up divorced in 2016. The duo first met on the sets of Mr and Mrs Smith, where they played husband and wife. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when Jolie got into a heated argument with the film’s director over advice on marriage that led to quick altercations while filming. Scroll below to read the details!

Notably, Jolie was already married twice before she signed Liman’s Mr. and Mrs Smith. Because of her experiences, the Oscar-winning actress-director felt she couldn’t help but bring her absorbed valuable lessons into the movie. Nevertheless, feeling insulted by his opinion went on to engage in an argument with Dough Liman.

Angelina Jolie in an interview with Female First, Angelina Jolie opened up about the incident and said, “Oh, we had troubles! The movie is all about marriage, and Doug would be saying, ‘Well, in my relationship, this would happen….’ And we’d all say, ‘F**k you!’ and I’d say, ‘Well, in my marriage, I would never do that.”

After engaging in a heated conversation with Jolie, the director would not speak to her. This meant that Brad Pitt himself had to temporarily direct some scenes that his ex -wife acted in it. However, Angelina Jolie didn’t feel arguments she had with Liman were too bad. The actress further talking about it said, “Everyone has an opinion, but that’s healthy.”

For the unversed, the film Mr and Mrs Smith was released in the year 2003 and went on to become a blockbuster and do you know Angelina wasn’t the first choice to play the role? Makers were considering Brad Pitt’s ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow. The film went to Jolie, and she fell in love with Pitt on the sets, and their performances were loved by all.

