Gwyneth Paltrow is definitely not known for doing things in a conventional way and saying relatable stuff. She can sound off-beat and raise many brows with her statements. A few years ago, the actress stirred a buzz online when she announced her separation from her ex-husband Chris Martin in the most unusual way. She talked about ‘uncoupling’ and her ‘sibling-like’ relationship with him, which obviously, confused her fans. For more details, scroll on.

The actress tied the knot with Chris in 2003. They announced the split in 2016 in the Goop newsletter and later shared the nuances of their lives post-separation. The former couple shares two kids together – Apple (19) and Moses (17), and they co-parent them.

The couple used Goop’s website to formally announce their split and wrote, “We have always conducted our relationship privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and co-parent, we will be able to continue in the same manner.” In an interview with Glamour, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed what it meant to ‘consciously uncouple’ with Chris Martin. She said, “The ideal is to stay married. But if you can’t stay married, wouldn’t the ideal be that you could still be a family and you could put aside your own stuff long enough to explore — what is this new family, and who am I in it?”

She further shared how the two tried to co-parent their kids in the best way possible so that they could minimalise the damage. While they did not live together, they stayed over at each other’s place for their kids’ sake. Gwyneth Paltrow talked about the arrangement with Chris Martin and said, “We’ll have a weekend all together; holidays, we’re together. We’re still very much a family, even though we don’t have a romantic relationship. He’s like my brother.”

Interestingly, the Iron Man actress recently shared in an Instagram story that she was trolled for her statements back then but is proud of what she said. “I definitely did not coin the phrase. Despite us taking quite a lot of sh*t for it when we first announced that all these years ago, I feel very proud that we were able to, maybe, make some divorces a little bit easier, happier,” Gwyneth added.

