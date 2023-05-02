American heiress Paris Hilton is regarded as the controversies’ favourite child. Her life has been interesting and exciting, and she ensures that it makes good, bad, and ugly news whenever she celebrates her birthday. She even got into a fight in a pub with Shanna Moakler.

Paris is an entrepreneur, socialite, fashion designer, DJ, model, singer, and musician. Her skills are endless. The wealthy heiress’s multimillion-dollar multinational empire has not been without controversies.

Paris Hilton and Shanna Moakler, Travis Barker’s ex-wife, got into a physical altercation at the Hyde Club in Hollywood in 2006. A representative for Hilton claimed that Moakler struck her in the face in a Hollywood nightclub. According to Moakler’s publicist, Stavros Niarchos, Hilton’s ex-boyfriend, threw the former beauty queen down the stairs.

The Hollywood Reporter claims that Moakler went up to the Stars Are Blind singer first and used the most abhorrent words before hitting her in the jaw. Hilton apparently didn’t initiate the punch in any way. The publicist also claimed that Moakler was restrained and that clubgoers helped Hilton escape and leave.

Reportedly, the following morning the two filed police reports against one another. At the time, the publicist advised Paris to seek a restraining order against Moakler with the approval of her attorney to stop any worsening of this hazardous and unreasonable behaviour.

Shanna Moakler believes that Paris Hilton made up stories about her in order to gain attention and that she never touched the Simple Life star. Contrary to what the media had claimed, the Celebrity Big Brother contestant explained that she had never physically attacked Hilton. She stressed that, rather than the other way around, Hilton was acting in a dubious manner at the time, as evidenced by her DUIs.

Talking to Hollywood.com, Moakler said, “I don’t think she’s a good person. She makes a lot of money pulling these stunts in the media, and I want nothing to do with it. I’m not the one getting DUIs. I’m not the one in police stations. It’s all juvenile and stupid.”

