It’s never easy for celebrities to get over their s*x tape scandals. Whether it is Kim Kardashian or Jennifer Lopez, they do their best to avoid these old controversies and not talk about them. Paris Hilton is also one such actress who has experienced a bitter time in the industry because of her leaked s*x tape. She once opened up about the effects the tape had on her life. Scroll on to learn more.

It was in 2004 when Paris’ life changed massively. The actress was rising to fame with her show A Simple Life along with Nicole Richie. Her image transformed drastically when her ex-boyfriend, Rick Solomon, leaked her s*x tape called 1 Night In Paris without her consent.

While Paris Hilton had been famous way before her s*x tape got out, her stardom got tainted after the incident. People started accusing her of making such videos and shamed her for the same. The House Of Wax actress recalled the horrific experience while talking to Las Angeles Times once, and said that if such a scandal had happened in the late 2010s, things would be different. She said, “Thank God, back then, people were acting like I was the bad person or the villain — Today, if that happened, whoever did that to the person would be [vilified].”

Things have changed immensely after the #MeToo movement, and people have understood that victim-blaming is as regressive as regressive can get. As per CheatSheet, Paris Hilton believed that she would not have fallen prey to people’s vicious attacks if things had changed.

While talking about her image post the leaked tape scandal, Paris said, “As a little girl, I always looked up to Princess Diana and women like that who I respected so much. And I felt that when that man put out that tape, it basically took that away from me because, for the rest of my life, people are going to judge me and think of me in a certain way just because of a private moment with someone that [I] trusted and loved.”

