Was Michael Jackson in love with Princess Diana? Just recently, the Thriller singer’s son Prince Jackson discussed the friendship between his father and the princess. The pair reportedly only met in person once, but the moment it was said that moment had a profound effect on them.

MJ‘s son also shared how his father spoke about feeling a connection with Princess D in a way he had never felt before with anyone else. This sounds like a man in love. It seems like there might be some truth to that as rumours were once rife that the King of Pop had feelings for Diana.

Back in 2017, Daily Star Online reported that Michael Jackson told his bodyguard and close confidant Matt Fiddes he was “in love” with Princess Diana. The bodyguard spoke with the outlet and revealed that the singer wanted to “marry” her. Moreover, it is also said that besides their meeting on July 16 during his Bad tour in 1988, MJ spent thousands of dollars on calling her at Kensington Palace.

Michael Jackson’s bodyguard also shared the intense grief the singer felt after Princess Diana’s death in a car crash in Paris. Furthermore, King Charles, who was a prince back then, was “jealous” of MJ, who thought that Charles saw him as a “threat”. “Michael told me he loved her, and he was in love with her, and he wanted to marry her. He told me she was his ideal wife,” Fiddes said.

“He felt she was the only person in the world who could understand his life in terms of not being able to go anywhere, and the media stories that got out of hand. He felt an immediate bond with her as soon as they met. They were both very shy individuals, and he loved her, he wanted to marry her truth be told,” the bodyguard added.

While Princess Diana tragically died in a car accident, Michael Jackson passed away on the 25th of June 2009 from cardiac arrest.

