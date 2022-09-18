The two biggest events of this year would definitely be the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case and the UK getting a new monarch, King Charles III. For the unversed, after Queen Elizabeth II passed away recently, it automatically made the next heir, which was Charles, the king.

Currently, Operation London Bridge, now dubbed Operation Unicorn, is happening. It is a huge military-based operation laid out over the days after the monarch’s death. From the accession to the funeral, everything is planned. Some reports state that Queen‘s death is one of the biggest events that involved the military after World War II.

While talking about King Charles III, there was a time when Johnny Depp mocked him when he was a prince and his wife, Camila, who is the new Queen Consort. Back in 2015, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor appeared on The Graham Norton Show alongside Benedict Cumberbatch. It was then that he revealed that he met the monarchs during the premier of the 2004 movie “Finding Neverland”.

After saying that he would like to be knighted and called Sir Johnny Depp, the host asked if he had met any royalties. Johnny said he has met Prince Charles and “that one” referring to Camila. Then Depp went on to say, “I sort of shook his hand. “I didn’t understand a word he said.” He mumbled gibberish while mimicking how Kings Charles III spoke.

“I don’t think he understood a word I said,” Depp added and said meeting them “wasn’t very meaningful necessarily.” While talking about the actor, after Amber Heard, he is back on track to revive his lost career.

Watch from the 24 second onwards to see Depp talking about King Charles III:

Johnny Depp will also appear in Jeanne du Barry, previously titled, La Favorite as Louis XV. It will be his first feature film after the defamation trial.

