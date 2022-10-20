Justin Bieber is one celebrity who experienced massive fame at such a young age. He became a hit with his first album and became a rage on social media among his fans across the globe. Over the years, the Baby singer was dragged into multiple controversies including the time when he shared Chris Brown’s picture alongside 2 Pac and Michael Jackson and received massive backlash for supporting an abuser. For those of you who don’t know, Brown dated Rihanna for a brief period of time and physically assaulted her. Scroll below to read the scoop,

Now, both MJ and 2 Pac happen to be the legends of the music industry and died an unfortunate death. They are still remembered by their fans and literally worshipped as icons by many across the world. Now coming back to the topic, Justin shared a collage picture of the three artists on his Instagram with a bold caption.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Justin Bieber’s post on Instagram featured ‘Legendary Equation’ Michael Jackson, 2 Pac and Chris Brown with a caption that read, “everyone wants to wait til people die To give them the credit they deserve. I’m calling it now when CB passes away after a long full life, you will miss what you had in front of you the whole time … trust me watch you will see,” he wrote. “the people who have over looked this mans talent because of a mistake he made.. you need to reevaluate! Love you @chrisbrownofficial.”

As soon as Justin Bieber’s Instagram post went viral, fans started slamming him for supporting Rihanna’s physical abuser Chris Brown. A user on Instagram commented, “Are you justifying his horrible actions saying he’s depressed? Being depressed is not an excuse to punch your girlfriend, never. Stop with this.” Another user commented, “ABUSE IS NOT A MISTAKE.” A third user commented, “What if Rihanna was Hailey? Would you say the same?” A fourth user commented, “Domestic abuse aint a mistake, especially when its done repeatedly. Im sick to my stomach, definitely unfollowing you, mad disappointed.”

What are your thoughts on fans slamming Justin Bieber for supporting Chris Brown on social media? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Dwayne Johnson Was Asked To Name A Favourite Film Starring Him, Jokes That It’s The S*x Tape He & His Wife Made & Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram