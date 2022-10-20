Cara Delevingne has made a shocking revelation that she was asked to take her undergarments off while filming a m*sturbation seminar. The Only Murders in the Building actress has been in the news a lot lately. The model’s name was involved in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case. It was said that the Aquaman actress and Cara had a romantic relationship.

Photos of the two kissing in a lift went viral. Besides this, the Paper Town actress is also hitting the headlines over her alleged drug use. Recently, a few videos and photos of Cara went viral on social media and notices are since convinced that she has drug problems. It is also said that several of her friends, including Margot Robbie, are trying to make Delevingne go to rehab.

Now, Cara Delevingne has revealed that she was told to take her “underwear off” while filming a “m*sturbation seminar” for Hulu’s “Planet Sex.” Variety reported that while speaking in Cannes at the international TV market Mipcom, Cara said, “I went into the m*sturbation seminar thinking it was going to be a classroom and I’d have a notepad.” She continued, “Instead, it was a pink, leather gym mat on the floor, with six people going, ‘Well, take your underwear off. This is the lube.”

“I didn’t realise I was a prude. I think I’m a pretty hip, young, cool, down-with-anything kind of girl, but I was like, ‘Sorry what? Sorry, no, absolutely not, I will not do that,'” Cara Delevingne said. She also explained, “One day you’re going to get your blood taken while having an orgasm, the next day you’re going to a p*rn library. I was like, ‘Right, OK, screw my head back on.’” But she added, “I kind of did everything I felt comfortable doing.”

Cara Delevingne said that she had her reservations about filming the show. While talking about it, Cara reportedly calls herself “100 per cent queer” in it.

