Johnny Depp went through a really tough phase after he was accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard. She had gained a restraining order against him and levelled allegations of physical abuse in 2016. Years later, the legal battle still continues. But a friend of JD, once came out in the open and exposed the Aquaman actress. Scroll below for all the details.

A lot of people have come forward and shared their ill experiences with Amber. A Substack newsletter recently saw a women alias Gia claim Heard ripped her clothes after she arrived at a party alongside Elon Musk as his date. It is also said that the actress would host drug parties and Cara Delevingne and the Tesla creator were some of the constant attendees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Johnny Depp’s close friend Doug Stanhope in an open letter in The Wrap tried to detail his experience with the couple. He said, “My girlfriend, Bingo, and I have known Johnny Depp for a few years now. We have watched Amber Heard f— with him at his weakest — or watched him at his weakest from being f—ed with — for the entire time we’ve known him. And we didn’t say s—. Because he’s Johnny Depp. And we didn’t want to be thrown out of the circle for saying that The Emperor was being Stripped of His Clothes.”

Doug Stanhope continued, “Bingo and I were at Johnny’s house for most of that Saturday until just before the alleged assault. We assumed initially that his dour mood was because of his mother’s death the day before. But he opened up in the most vulnerable of ways that it was not only his mother but that Amber was now going to leave him, threatening to lie about him publicly in any and every possible duplicitous way if he didn’t agree to her terms. Blackmail is what I would imagine other people might put it, including the manner in which he is now being vilified.”

He then went on to say that all the blackmail Amber Heard would have threatened Johnny Depp with, had come to life. He also revealed Johnny facing major anxiety because of these fallouts.

However, Amber Heard’s lawyer later came forward and denied the accusations terming them “unequivocally false.”

Must Read: Matthew Perry “Burned” Badly In Romances Where Women Were Only After His Money: “Thought They Would Annihilate Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram