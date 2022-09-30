What is Cara Delevingne’s net worth? That’s a question that would often pop up in the minds of fashion connoisseurs. To begin with, she was ranked the fifth highest paid model in the world back in 2018 with an estimated $10 million in earnings. It’s been 4 years to that and the supermodel has only seen an upward graph in her career. From modelling to movies and a music career, she’s not only versatile but minting money from every front. Scroll below for all the details.

Cara began her showbiz journey at the age of 17. She dropped out of school t follow the lead of her elder sister Poppy Delevingne. Despite having her sibling in the industry, it wasn’t easy for the model as she struggled for as long as a year to grab a paid modelling job.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Celebritynetworth.com, with an estimated net worth of $50 million (407 crores in INR), Cara Delevingne has spread her wings across different genres. Scroll below to know about all her source of income:

Modelling:

Well, it is the primary source and why Cara Delevingne is who she is today. She found her breakthrough when ‘the’ Christopher Bailey from Burberry spotted and roped her for one of their 2011 campaigns. Ever since, she’s been a part of many campaigns like Dolce & Gabbana, Moschino, Tory Burch, Zara, H&M among many others. She’s also walked the Milan Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week as well as London Fashion Week.

Cara Delevingne walks the runway for Ami’s Spring 2023 collection debut. 👀 pic.twitter.com/AAaXqPi9on — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) June 24, 2022

Acting:

Cara Delevingne made her acting debut with Anna Karenina where she played the role of a princess. Her acting chops have grabbed her some really successful films like Suicide Squad, London Fields, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, The Face Of An Angel among many others. She was last seen in Only Murders In The Building which stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne)



Music:

Cara had recorded two albums under artist manager Simon Fuller. Her talent was very much appreciated and she was offered a record deal. However, she turned it down as she would have to change her name under it. However, she went on to croon the song I Feel Everything for the movie Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and also sang alongside artists like Will Heard and Pharrell Williams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne)

In addition, Cara Delevingne is also an author as she co-wrote the book Mirror, Mirror (2017) with Rowan Coleman.

On the personal front, Cara came out as bisexual in 2015 and has dated celebs like Ashley Benson, Harry Styles and allegedly Amber Heard as well.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Once Donned A Sheer Green Dress Exposing The S*xy Black Garter Underneath It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram