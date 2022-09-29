Dakota Johnson is quite famous for her role as Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades Of Grey. The actress played a major role in normalizing BDSM and going n*de on big screens. But do you remember when she confessed to exploring her s*xuality and giving rise to speculations that she’s dating Cara Delevingne? Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Cara came out as bisexual back in 2015. She also opened up about how she belonged to an old-fashioned, repressed English family and found it difficult to accept her sexuality in front of her family. In fact, she would use the word ‘gay’ in a way that was looked down upon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in 2017, Dakota Johnson spoke to Vogue and revealed, “I’ve been in a phase of my life where I’m fascinated by young women coming to terms with their s*xuality. I guess, by proxy, I have been experiencing that in my own life, and it’s very interesting to me”

The statement made by Dakota Johnson sparked rumours that she is indirectly confessing that she is bisexual. Soon after, her cozy pictures with Cara Delevingne began circulating on social media and fans were convinced that they were a thing once upon a time.

A user wrote, “all this news about dakota johnson not being straight,,, like y’all didn’t know??? she dated cara delevigne in ‘17”

Another tweeted, “I’m not surprised that Dakota Johnson is bisexual. The mere fact that she’s seen with Cara De Lavigne tells you otherwise. Go, Girl! live your truth & be happy #DakotaJohnson”

“not stan twitter realizing that dakota johnson is probably bisexual. like have you not seen her and cara delevingne together,” read a tweet.

not stan twitter realizing that dakota johnson is probably bisexual. like have you not seen her and cara delevingne together pic.twitter.com/Dg3EDqdZq2 — alesha (@v0guedakota) July 15, 2020

Dakota Johnson is currently in a relationship with Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Chris Hemsworth Misses His ‘Music Band’ With Avengers Co-Star Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr & Mark Ruffalo, Wants Them “Back Together”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram