Dakota Johnson is a global fashion icon and never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her style diaries. Be it her chic street fashion sense or her red carpet game, the Fifty Shades actress always makes sure to make headlines with her incredible style profile. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Dakota painted the town red with her elegant one shoulder gown by Saint Laurent gown at Oscars 2015 while flaunting her curvaceous figure. Scroll below to see her picture.

The Oscars red carpet is one of the biggest events of the year and A-list celebrities across the globe attend it. It was 2015 when Dakota walked the Academy red carpet with her mother and actress Melanie Griffith and flashed her million dollar smile to the paparazzi and won the fashion game with her subtle glam look.

Dakota Johnson wore a bright red-coloured off-shoulder Saint Laurent gown which came with an embellished silver roped strap and a thigh-high slit. The Fifty Shades actress donned a ponytail to go with her sultry gown with fringes falling over her forehead.

For makeup, the actress went for smokey eyes and red bright lips with blushed cheeks and loads of highlighter on the face and neck, accentuating her facial features.

Dakota Johnson accessorised her look with diamond jewellery and styled it with stud earrings and a bracelet to finish off the look.

The Fifty Shades actress finished the look with a clutch and sleek shimmery heels. Take a look at her picture below:

#DakotaJohnson red dress is gorgeous but is a ponytail red carpet appropriate? Yay or Nay #Oscars2015 pic.twitter.com/gz8aJ0oI6C — Swagbucks (@Swagbucks) February 23, 2015

Dakota Johnson looks like a goddess here in this off-shoulder gown!

What are your thoughts on Dakota donning Fifty Shades Of Red at the Oscars red carpet? Tell us in the space below.

