Blake Lively debuted her look with a baby bump after announcing that she and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child together, and we can’t keep calm! The actress knows how to dazzle the crowd with her outfits, and nothing is a better example of that than her Met Gala looks.

The Gossip Girl alum puts a lot of effort into those, and it shows. Just look at her amazing gown from this year’s event. Blake wore a dress that transformed its girl and style on the red carpet. Not only did she leave the crowd speechless but also her husband. Ryan’s jaw dropped when that happened, and why wouldn’t it?

Now, once again, Blake Lively has wowed the onlookers at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in a sparkly dress. Besides the chic outfit, it is the visible baby bump that has sent the fans into a spiral. Blake wore a sequined long-sleeved mini dress. She had a white scarf tied around her neck.

Blake Lively wore platform high heels in white colour as well, and we wonder how she is able to stand in those. She accompanied the look with a headband, rings, and hoop earrings. The actress, as usual, wore a radiant smile, and her face was covered in nude makeup.

The dress worn by Blake is a perfect choice for a night out, cocktails, and more. Even though the dress in itself is chic, the accessories give it a retro look. While talking about The Age of Adaline actress, the news about her pregnancy has left the fans in shock, for all the right reasons.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds‘ relationship is almost dreamlike, and fans adore the two. They share three kids, James, Inez, and Betty.

