Nothing can be compared to the intensified buzz around Leonardo DiCaprio’s personal life. The Titanic star is in the news for his relationship status ever since he broke up with Camila Morrone. He soon jumped to a new ship and that was Gigi Hadid’s, whom the superstar is apparently dating now. While the two have made a couple of public appearances and given out hints, the news now says that this is not sitting right with Hadid’s ex beau Zayn Malik who wants her back.

For the unversed, before Leo, Gigi was in a strong relationship with former One Direction member Zayn. The two were dating from 2015 to 2021 with some breaks in between and even gave birth to a baby girl. But the pulled off the trigger on their relationship in 2021 when Malik got into a physical altercation with Hadid’s mother Yolanda Hadid. He was sentenced to a 90 days probation and was ordered to enroll in anger management classes and domestic violence program.

But now the reports of Gigi Hadid getting into a relationship has affected Zayn Malik as per the insiders. The singer is unhappy with Hadid finding love in the Hollywood superstar, while he is still hoping to reunite with her. As per Hollywood Life, the two are still on good terms and bringing up their daughter nicely. Read on to know more.

“Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him,” an insider close to Zayn Malik told the portal. “Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with.”

The insider even confirmed that Leonardo DiCaprio is still pursuing Gigi Hadid and there is nothing serious between them as of now. Hadid does not want to jump into anything serious right away, but is obviously flattered by his advances. “Leo’s clearly got an interest in Gigi, he’s been pursuing her, but she’s playing it very cool because dating just isn’t a priority for her right now, between her daughter and everything she has going on with work, she has her hands full,” they explained.

However, news reports have been pretty wild about the two and making speculations that are hard to believe, but you never know. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

