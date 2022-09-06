Did you know that Ryan Reynolds was once allegedly jealous of Leonardo DiCaprio flirting with Blake Lively in front of him? For the unversed, in Leo’s long history of dating, he has had a relationship with the Gossip Girl alum. Surprisingly, even Blake was 23 at that time, and they only lasted for a year.

Currently, there is a running joke around how the Titanic actor breaks up with his girlfriends when they turn 25 years old, as fans have noticed a recurring pattern. Just recently, DiCaprio called it quits with his years-long GF Camila Morrone, who also turned the same age.

Fans trolled Leonardo DiCaprio hard and some even called him out over the same. While talking about the Hollywood hunk, everyone knows that he is a charmer. Previously, a video of Jeff Bezos’ GF swooning over the actor went viral. Honestly, who wouldn’t? While talking about that, there was a time when exes Blake Lively and Leo allegedly flirted in front of Ryan Reynolds.

Back in 2016, HollywoodLife reported that the three came face-to-face at the amfAR Gala in New York. Their run-in was awkward after Ryan Reynolds was left jealous of Leonardo DiCaprio and Blake Lively being mushy. “Every time Blake was in Leo’s line of sight he’d wink and grin,” an eyewitness explained. Blake pretended not to notice Leo’s gaze, but she’s a natural-born flirt and Leo knows it,” a source said.

The Deadpool actor “was furious and told Blake not to even look in Leo’s direction, but she couldn’t help it!” The insider added, “He didn’t want to let Leo know he was affected.” No matter what, as Reynolds and Lively’s relationship is quite strong.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who are married and even share 3 kids, have been together for years and have given people major relationship goals. Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio was seen with a model post his split from Camila. Not just that but rumours of him dating Gigi Hadid also arose.

