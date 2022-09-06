August and early September happened to be a gold mine for the fans of fantasy drama as not one but two most revered franchises came back with prequels that were the most anticipated from the past couple of years. Yes we’re talking about Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon and The Lord Of The Ring: The Rings Of Power. Both the shows have managed to garner audience and create massive buzz for themselves. While there is no comparison and they are the rulers of their realm, no one can run away from the viewership war.

For the unversed, House Of The Dragon is set 172 years before the events of Game Of Thrones and tracks the journey of House Targaryen. As for The Rings Of Power, it takes us to the second age of Middle-Earth where we see the rise of Sauron. Both the shows have promising premises and deserve to co exist in the cinematic ecosystem.

But the release timing of both the shows is such that there will be comparisons and competitions. So now as per the viewership charts, Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power has defeated House Of The Dragon to become the more viewed show between both. Read on to know everything you should about this interesting update of the day.

Both House Of The Dragon and The Rings Of Power opened to rave reviews from both critics and the audience. The start was a big one and in all the senses for both and the trigger was in the good direction. But as per the Variety report it seems like the Tolkien saga has left behind George RR Martin’s world by a huge margin in the viewership index.

As per the report, around 25 Million people streamed the first two episodes of The Rings Of Power in 24 hours of it’s release on September 2. While House Of The Dragon was consumed by 10 Million on August 22. The gap is of 15 Million and regardless to say it’s huge. But one must also consider that Amazon is a global platform, while HBO Max is still a domestic one.

However, for us there cannot be comparisons, as two stay close to many hearts and together in a majority of them too. So stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

