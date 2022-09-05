Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has become one of the most successful shows in Amazon Prime Video’s history. The highly awaited spinoff is set thousands of years before J.R.R Tolkein’s LOTR and the Hobbit. The series takes the viewers on the journey of the lesser-known Middle-earth Second Age.

Advertisement

Just recently, its cast and showrunner came to India as a part of the Asia Pacific premiere and promotions. They were seen clicking pictures in front of the Gateway of India in Mumbai. To also immerse themselves in a truly Indian experience, they interacted with the city’s dabbawalas.

Advertisement

Coming back to the point, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was released on 2nd September on the streaming service. It amassed a huge viewership to open its launch. As per Deadline, the series had an audience of over 25 million viewers during its first day of release. The show’s debut has created the record of having the biggest premiere ever for Amazon Prime Video and It is the largest in the streaming platform’s 15-year history.

The studio head celebrated Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power success and said, “It is somehow fitting that Tolkien’s stories – among the most popular of all time, and what many consider to be the true origin of the fantasy genre – have led us to this proud moment. She added, “It is the tens of millions of fans watching – clearly as passionate about Middle-earth as we are – who are our true measure of success.”

While talking about the series, it is also the most expensive TV show to be ever created. Amazon spent $465 million on the first season and estimated costs for the series’ five-season run are projected to top $1 billion.

Meanwhile, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power received a positive response from the critics as its current Rotten Tomatoes score is 84%. Despite such a high viewing, its audience score is somehow 39%.

Must Read: ‘Spider-Man’ Tobey Maguire Joins Avengers: Kang Dynasty Reportedly & His MCU Future Just Got More Illustrious

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram