The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Episode 1 & 2 Review: Star Rating:

Advertisement

Cast: Morfydd Clarke, Robert Aramayo, Nazanin Boniadi, Charles Edwards & ensemble.

Creator: JD Payne & Patrick McKay.

Director: JD Payne

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video.

Language: English (with subtitles).

Runtime: 2 Episodes Around 60 Minutes Each.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Episode 1 & 2 Review: What’s It About:

A prequel to the saga of the Middle Earth from the most iconic The Lord Of The Rings trilogy, The Rings Of Power take us back to the second age of Middle Earth, to the times when the landscape was highly untouched and the lines were not merged as the present. Sauron had a face and the Rings were yet to become the legend they became with time. Anything more might spoil the fun for you. Witness yourself.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Episode 1 & 2 Review: What Works:

Call it our good fortune or deeds that we are watching a prequel to Game Of Thrones and The Lord Of The Rings exactly at the same time. Must be pressurising to compete for the makers though. But as a fan of both, I declare there is no competition. Both are icons and they deserve to have love equally. Now, let’s jump into that alternate reality, get onto the most illustrious boat and go to the Middle Earth that JRR Tolkien developed for us mortals to taste heaven.

The Rings Of Power in the first few scenes describes why it manages to be unique even when there is another fantasy drama making all the buzz. There is a homely feeling in a place that is in a fantasy land even after decades since its last appearance. The makers make you breathe, get comfortable and rejoice in that feeling as they explain every single step without making it look like spoon-feeding and that is where all the essence of the first two episodes lies. Tolkien is a right who tickles your imagination to think beyond the normal. He makes the trees talk and the oceans sing with his writing. So when anyone decides to visualise his world, the risk is to not make it look too much but also retain the extravagant flight.

Helmed by JD Payne and Patrick McKay, the prequel series makes sure your entry into the world is not rushed, but immersive. It’s been more than a decade since the last Tolkien retelling, so they explain each location, step, and culture to the core. At the forefront are the characters that made the Middle Earth what it was in the film trilogy. I am in love how writers now are finding the best in the female characters in the fantasy dramas. While it took a woman to kill Sauron in the trilogy, it was only that moment that celebrated the feminity. The Rings Of Power does it at every step showing that the real warrior was a lady who was destined to wear silk, but she chose the armour.

The way the people of the Middle Earth are shot by the creators is almost divine. Like we are a human who has camouflaged to be a tree and watching all the magic. Every clan has a duty and a thing to protect. The show delves into the lives of Harfoots, a clan that’s duty is to protect themselves and they do it skillfully. The show delves into this empathetic situation where it showcases a healer played by Nazanin Boniadi and she falls in love with an Elve. Their relationship is set on so uncertain grounds that there should be a lot of poetry and catharsis packed.

It’s taking me a lot of the effort to talk about this beast without giving you spoilers. The scale and the grandeur is unparalleled and that goes even without saying. Look at the frames and how they make sure there is always some darkness looming somewhere around because guess what, Sauron is rising!

The Rings Of Power demands your patience because it is not fast paced to a conclusion, it is more invested in the journey to it.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Episode 1 & 2 Review: Star Performance:

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel is a headstrong warrior that knows nothing but revenge from Sauron. The actor wear some tough shoes and comes out glorious. She is in the majority of the runtime and she makes sure you be with her. Nazanin Boniadi Bronwyn is the mystery this show deserves. While you know much about her that isn’t enough, she hides an ocean in comparison and you can see that in her performance.

Owain Arthur plays Durin IV and God he is hilarious as the character. Of course he is not just a comic relief, but his banter with Robert Aramayo’s Elrond are hard to not be in awe of. Robert brings the much needed charm to this fantasy drama and it looks like he was born to play these period parts.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Episode 1 & 2 Review: What Doesn’t Work:

The show is now progressing at its own pace. The creators have said that one must not be an original trilogy fan to love the prequel show. But in my opinion that will be a tall order to consider. The slowness of it all will bore the first-time viewer and might make them switch off. As for the fans, they are well aware about this style of storytelling.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Episode 1 & 2 Review: Last Words:

It’s a glorious franchise that needs no one to defend itself. It’s the OG fantasy drama for the world and the first to break the glass ceiling. The prequel show has opened with a bang and hope it only moves towards greater things.

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Must Read: Ms. Marvel Episode 6 Review: Kamala Khan Has Arrived & The Plan Is Much Bigger Than We Imagined But Can Marvel Get Rid Of Keeping Just 6 Episodes?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram