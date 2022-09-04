If there is one man who has been constantly in the headlines for his personal life, it has to be Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor always makes news for career updates and everything around it, but his relationships always end up hitting the mainstream and igniting curiosity amongst the masses. Making most number memes, the star ended his relationship with Camila Morrone most recently. There has been no official word but looks like the paps know everything and they have found confirmation.

Advertisement

Camila (25) and DiCaprio (47) first hooked up in 2017 December. It is said that the two met at the Cannes Film Festival that year. The two have almost dated each other for five long years and made sure that they kept their relationship low-key without much PDA. The fact that they never walked hand in hand at any tinsel town event or red carpet is proof enough.

Advertisement

But this week an insider said that the two have parted ways and on mutual agreement. Both Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have no bad air between them and are on good terms. But now it looks like Camila is moving out of Leo’s apartment and shifting to a new space. Read on to know everything you should and don’t miss the pictures.

As per viral tweets Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone was spotted moving out to shift to a new place. The pictures have her walking outside the building. Following her are people probably movers and packers who are carrying big boxes. The pictures are going viral and garnering reactions from the netizens.

On TMZ: Leonard DiCaprio’s Ex Camila Morrone Spotted Allegedly Moving Into New Apartment https://t.co/ITuknZ5giV pic.twitter.com/hZYFJoiE66 — What's Cool (@WhatsCool) September 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone were said to be pretty serious back in 2019. An insider as per People had said, “It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house. Camila is long known as Leo’s girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Johnny Depp’s Latest Instagram Move Towards Gal Gadot & Paris Hilton Sparks Speculation Of A Feud With Angelina Jolie!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram