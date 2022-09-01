Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio is getting rumoured to be hooking up with Gigi Hadid on one hand, and also has been seen going out with another woman before news of his split from Camila Morrone surfaced online, on the other.

In July, the ‘Titanic’ actor was spotted partying with a 22-year-old Russian model, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Daily Mail identified that the brunette was model Maria Beregova. In July, the 47-year-old actor, Leonardo DiCaprio who reportedly prefers to date under 25-year-old women, was caught having fun with Maria during a yacht party in St. Tropez.

The site reported that Maria jetted off to the south of France after splitting with her 30-year-old husband, Ahmed Masoud Abdelhafid. Maria and Leonardo DiCaprio then were spotted boarding a luxury yacht together.

In photos obtained by the news site, Maria looked glamorous in a skimpy black mini dress. As for the ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘ star, Leonardo DiCaprio he rocked an unbuttoned navy blue shirt, black pants and black baseball cap.

On the other hand, Leonardo DiCaprio is also sparking new romantic affairs with supermodel Gigi Hadid as they have reportedly hooked up for quite some time amidst his breakup reports are speculating with Camila Morrone. As per InTouch Weekly, “Leo and Gigi have hooked up a few times this summer.” The close source further added, “They’re super attracted to each other. She is exactly his type: gorgeous, sexy but low-key with a one-of-the-guys attitude.”

While there has been no confirmation from both the sides, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid‘s relationship is still not official. However, if they ever come out with their relationship, it would be one hell of a news as they would make a great A-list celebrity couple!

People reported that there’s no more Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone.

‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ actor, Leonardo DiCaprio and the 25-year-old model Camila Morrone reportedly started dating in 2017. While they were notoriously private about their romance, a source told People in 2019 that the pair were “pretty serious” about each other.

Since the breakup reports circulated online, Leonardo DiCaprio has been hit with criticism, with many pointing out that they predicted the actor would end his relationship with Camila Morrone due to her age.

“There’s no phenomenon on this planet more reliable than Leonardo Dicaprio breaking up with his girl by age 25, the stats are breathtaking,” one person tweeted.

Someone else mused about how Leonardo might have ended the romance as one stated: “I need to know how Leonardo Dicaprio conducts these breakups. Does he start picking fights months before they turn 25 to be less conspicuous?”

A third joked: “Leonardo DiCaprio is actually dating all the under-25s he possibly can to spread the word about climate change to those who will be the most impacted.”

“Happy Birthday sweetie!!! It’s time for us to break up,” another Twitter user quipped.

Another jokingly posted: “Titanic turns 25 this year at which point I assume leonardo dicaprio will no longer want to be in it.”

