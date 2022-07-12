Dakota Johnson is one celebrity that everyone loves. She’s so humble and brutally honest and we have seen that on Ellen show already. Haha, if you know you know. It was in March 2020 when Dakota did a photoshoot of her LA house with Architectural Digest and lied about liking the limes in the background and well, told the truth later on Jimmy Fallon’s show when netizens called out for her diplomacy for lemons. Haha! Scroll below to read the scoop.

It was actually during Johnson’s AD’s house tour when she said, “I love limes, I love them. They’re great. I love them so much and I like to present them like this in my house,” as she continued the video with a bowl of limes sitting in her kitchen.

When she appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s show, the host asked her for her love of limes. Replying to him, Dakota Johnson said, “I’m actually allergic to limes. I’m mildly allergic to limes and honeydew melon … limes make my tongue itch.”

Dakota Johnson continued and said, “I actually didn’t even know they were in there. I was giving the tour and went into the kitchen and it was set dressing.”

The Fifty Shades actress then admitted, “It was hard to just ignore them, so I just lied. I went the full opposite direction.”

When Jimmy Fallon asked if she actually even liked limes, she said, “I don’t really care about limes, I love them.

Dakota Johnson concluded, “I also found out after Architectural Digest […] I did an allergy test a few weeks later and it turns out that I’m allergic to limes.”

Watch their conversation here:

Dakota Johnson summarizes lime-gate for those who may have missed out on the twists and turns! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/WLDeRfmlzr — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) December 14, 2021

What are your thoughts on Dakota opening up on her lime allergy on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show? Tell us in the comments below.

