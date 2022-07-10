Fifty Shades Of Grey is undeniably one of the most-famous erotic Hollywood films of all times and its actors Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan are known around the globe for their work in the movie. The on screen couple has often shared interesting tidbits about what happened behind the cameras and it seems like we will never have enough of these trivia stories. Back in 2015, Dakota had revealed that she had to get waxed so many times for the movie that became her biggest ordeal with the trilogy.

For the unversed, Dakota played the role of Anastasia Steel in the movie adaptation of Fifty Shades Of Grey series, who was a young student with a shy yet fierce personality. The first part was directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and apart from Johnson, featured actors like Jamie Dornan, Max Martini, and Eloise Mumford in key roles. The movie had a CEO romance theme and was full of intimate scenes which was one of the reasons for its massive success.

Back in 2015, Fifty Shades Of Grey was yet to hit the theatres when Dakota Johnson opened up about the most painful experiences she had while working on the movie. Since the plot of the book and movie is full of BDSM style whipping, spanking, and clipping, the majority assumed that it was the most dreadful part about playing the character Ana. Dakota, however, had a different take on it.

In a conversation with Daily Star UK, Dakota Johnson said that she did have a lot of difficulties preparing for the role and getting waxed often topped it all. “I was going to be n*ked, so I wanted to look good. I did a lot of working out and had more waxing than any woman should have”, she said.

