The most trending thing across the globe at this point is without a single doubt Thor: Love And Thunder. The movie stars Chris Hemsworth and is the fourth film in the God Of Thunder franchise. While the excitement levels were too high as this was a Thor standalone movie after a long time, people were also curious to see the new entries. Christian Bale and Russell Crowe made their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Gorr The God Butcher and Zeus respectively.

With the release of the film fans across the globe have loved both the new entries including Christian and Russell. The latter has definitely entertained them the most and they are curious as to what he has in the future as Zeus. But did you know the Oscar-winning actor was supposed to play Zeus in the first place but a more negative character?

Well, yes, you heard that just right. Russell Crowe was not supposed to play god Zeus but Satan himself in Thor: Love And Thunder. Concept artist Miles Teves, who worked on the Chris Hemsworth starrer revealed the same as he even shared the early concept art of Cross as Satan.

Miles took to his Instagram and shared the images of the concept art. Russell Crowe as Zeus in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love And Thunder is a kind of a cameo that sets the future of the Thor franchise. But according to Miles Teves, the actor was even considered as Satan. In his post sharing art of the actor as Satan with a severed human foot in his hand.

He wrote, “I was told by the good folks at Odd Studio down in Australia who commissioned this art that Russell Crowe might be having a comedic cameo as Satan in the new ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’. It didn’t work out that way. Hopefully it wasn’t because he saw my drawings. Though I’d understand.”

Sharing another coloured shot, he added, “Another shot at old Russ as the Devil for ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’. The folks at Odd Studio told me to depict him at his current weight due to his character being humorously debauched. Naturally I would have modelled for this drawing myself were my current physique not so rippling and sveldt.”

