It was yet another very good day for Thor: Love and Thunder as 17.50 crores* more came in. This is huge improvement over Friday collections of 12 crores*. The collections jumped huge, though that was not on the cards after looking at Friday’s performance when the numbers fell much more than expected when compared to Thursday [18.60 crores].

In fact if one looks at the collections of this Marvel offering in isolation then it is nothing short of excellent since so many Bollywood films are struggling to get even a lifetime of 15-20 crores and here Thor: Love and Thunder is managing more than that for 2 out of 3 days with the fourth day set for that as well.

That said, it also needs to be admitted that Thor: Love and Thunder is not amongst the best that Marvel has offered. While Avengers and Spider-Man have been their flagship franchises, the other superheroes are yet to turn huge. Still, they have been doing better than Bollywood heroes at least, which is a relative plus in the current scheme of things. One now waits to see where does Thor: Love and Thunder land up eventually as it has collected 48.10 crores* so far and should come close to the 70 crores mark by the close of its four day extended weekend.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

