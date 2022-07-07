Dakota Johnson’s role in Fifty Shades of Grey and other movies from the Fifty Shades series has become controversial. While many remain admirers of the franchise, others have voiced their dislike for it. But controversies happened even within the cast and crew themselves.

Amidst all that, Johnson and her co-star Jamie Dornan’s off-screen relationship had become a topic of discussion. Rumours were that they disliked each other, but Dakota once said that Dornan was like a brother to her. Previously, both stars also spoke about how uncomfortable it was to shoot some scenes and how Jamie felt protective of his co-star.

Back in 2018, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson recalled his first Fifty Shades of Grey with Glamour and shared how he helped the actress. The actor said, “Some of the Red Room stuff was uncomfortable. There were times when Dakota was not wearing much, and I had to do stuff to her that I’d never choose to do to a woman.”

The thing he was referring to was the BDSM scenes. Dakota Johnson noted that the bedroom scenes were the “most vulnerable” ones in Fifty Shades of Grey but revealed how Jamie Dornan was protective of her. “It’s stressful enough to be tied to a bed naked in a scene,” Dakota shared. “But then they call cut, and you’re still tied to the bed, n*ked. Jamie would be the first one to throw a blanket over me,” she continued.

The actor had even said that he knew these scenes were not easy to shoot for the actress. While that’s all well, The Lost Daughter actress recently hit the headlines after speaking about her scenes in the Fifty Shades series and the problems she faced while filming them.

Dakota Johnson said that if she knew what she was getting into, no one would have done it. But noted having no regrets doing Fifty Shades of Grey and the other movies. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

