Elon Musk secretly welcomed twins last year, weeks before he welcomed a child with Grimes via surrogate, as per reports. The Tesla founder is always in the news for some reason or the other. Be it related to his company or some controversy. Just a few weeks ago, his name was brought in during the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial.

There were rumours of Heard cheating with Musk while being married to Depp. When the former pair split, Amber and Elon dated for a while. During the trial, several details were spilled and several rumours circulated as well. One of them was that the billionaire was the biological father of Heard’s daughter Oonagh Paige.

While that seems to be just a rumour, a piece of news regarding Elon Musk has been making the rounds on social media. As per Insider, some court papers state that the businessman fathered twins with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his brain-chip startup Neuralink. This means that Musk now reportedly has nine children.

It is said that Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis filed a petition in April to change the twins’ names in order to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.” The babies were born in November, weeks before he had a second child, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk with Grimes.

He also shared another boy with the musician whose name is X Æ A-Xii. While talking about Musk’s kids, his daughter, who was formerly known as Xavier Alexander Musk, previously filed an application to change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson. The reason behind it was that she does not “wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

As of now, Elon Musk has provided no statement on his new twins, and neither has Shivon Zilis.

