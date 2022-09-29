Chris Hemsworth reacted to a video of him, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, and Mark Ruffalo singing The Beatles’ famous song ‘Hey Jude.’ While you may know all these stars as the Avengers, when they are not protecting the world in their fancy costumes, they turn into singers.

Since the events of Avengers: Endgame, RDJ, aka Iron Man, and Evans’ Captain America are done and dusted with their roles. Steve Rogers passed on the baton to Anthony Mackie. As for Hemsworth, the actor recently appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder, and Mark reprised his role as Bruce Banner in She-Hulk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back to the point, a video of Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, and Mark Ruffalo singing The Beatles’ song ‘Hey Jude’ has gone viral on the internet. The four Avengers seemed to be really into it, especially RDJ and Ruffalo. As cute as this video might be, it is also hilarious.

But what is funnier is Chris Hemsworth’s reaction to it. The video, which was shared by a fan page on Twitter, reached the Spiderhead actor. Chris retweeted it and said, “I thought we had this removed from the internet…but, maybe it’s time to get the band back together. Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr thoughts?”

Check out the tweet here:

I thought we had this removed from the internet…but, maybe it’s time to get the band back together @ChrisEvans, @MarkRuffalo, @RobertDowneyJr thoughts? https://t.co/QnxLAXNIZF — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) September 26, 2022

Many fans, as well as Hulk’s actor Mark replied to the tweet. The actor said, “I think it smells like a world tour. Let’s get this show on the road fellas! #AvengersAssemble”

“This is the real avengers,” one fan wrote.

“Funniest thing I’ve seen on the internet today,” another said.

Hemsworth’s comment led to some fans believing that it may be a hint of the Avengers getting back together.

“HOLD ON HOLD ON, WHAT DOES THAT MEAN????” a user wrote.

Another said, “OKAY.WHUT. please don’t give me hope… I can’t handle a heartbreak rn”

Though Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man is dead, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Mark Ruffalo‘s characters are still alive. But with the multiverse theory, even RDJ can come back.

Must Read: Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial: Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial Movie’s Trailer Is Out, Fans Call It “Beyond Terrible”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram