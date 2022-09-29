Actress Constance Wu claims she was r*ped early in her career during a date with an aspiring writer.

In her upcoming autobiography ‘Making a Scene’, the 40-year-old actress shared that she managed to wipe the alleged incident from her memory for years before it flooded back when she found fame in Hollywood after shooting Crazy Rich Asians, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Constance Wu said about her alleged r*pist, who she named as Ty in the book.

According to an excerpt of which has been printed by Vanity Fair ahead of its publication on October 4, Constance Wu wrote, “When Ty asked me out on a date, it felt like I had been invited to the popular kids’ table. He was 36 and he was a real New Yorker. Ty was tall and broad-shouldered. He had the kind of skin where you could tell he probably had freckles on his shoulders.”

Wu added the alleged r*pe took place on her second date with Ty at his apartment.

“He felt me between my legs, and I shyly pushed him away, but he could feel my arousal. He took off his pants and started putting the c*ndom on – an obvious signal for s*x – which I did not want. So I said, ‘Oh gosh, I’m sorry, I’m not ready to have s*x with you’,” she recounted.

But she said Ty continued and was being “so tender,” adding: “I repeated, as seriously as I could, ‘Really, I’m not ready for s*x,’ my face flushing.

He smiled at me again like I was a baby kitten, held me close, kissed me, gently moved my legs apart, and then he… did it anyway.”

“I didn’t fight back. I just… gave up… I hate that it happened. He wanted me to stay over. I mumbled an excuse about needing to get back to my apartment for my skin care regime. I said ‘sorry’ a million times,” Constance Wu continued.

Recalling the incident more than 10 years later, “I was on a plane from Singapore, where I had finished filming ‘Crazy Rich Asians‘. I’d just woken up from a nap when the realisation hit me like a flood. Ty r*ped me. He raped me, and I hadn’t done anything about it.”

“A strange sound involuntarily croaked out of my throat, almost a squawk. Embarrassed, I hoped no one on the plane heard me. My heart was pounding. For a split second, I panicked. But then I talked myself out of the panic… I did not consent to s*x. Maybe it wasn’t violent, but it was r*pe. Period,” Constance Wu elaborated.

Must Read: When Pirates Of The Caribbean Actress Keira Knightley Left The Franchise Despite 3 Successful Films Due To The Reason Which Cleared That No One Was At Fault!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram