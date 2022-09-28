Tom Cruise allegedly tried to get David Beckham into joining Scientology. For the unversed, the Top Gun Maverick actor was converted to Scientology by his first wife, Mimi Rogers, in 1986. Later, the actor became an outspoken advocate for the Church of Scientology and drew a lot of controversy with it.

Recently, a book was released that included secrets and details about the same. It said how the Church would do anything to keep Cruise on board and would go to enormous lengths to make the movie star happy. This included spending huge bucks on whatever it took to make Tom stay.

In the same book, A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology, by Mike Rinder, it was revealed that Tom Cruise would also do anything to get more celebrities like David Beckham to join the Church. The Mission Impossible actor “was doing his best to court celebrities other than those with whom he was working on films. Perhaps the most famous were David and Victoria Beckham,” the book reads.

“A professional-grade soccer pitch was constructed on the property at Gold [Base, church headquarters in San Jacinto, California]. The ground was leveled, irrigation installed, perfect turf, goals raised,” it continues. “A full-time caretaker was appointed from the Gold staff…It was built for one purpose only: so Tom Cruise could woo his friend David to come to Gold. It never happened,” the book added.

Previously, a former member of the Scientology Church, Claire Headley, accused Cruise of promoting “a dangerous cult that destroyed my family.” Actress Leah Remini shared these allegations made by Claire, which stated that Scientology was a cult that destroyed her family, forced her abortions, and more.

She called it Tom Cruise’s “crimes against humanity,” while Leah Remini said, “Don’t let the movie star charm fool you.”

