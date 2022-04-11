David Beckham is one of the most followed and respected athletes ever and every piece of news related to him starts a social media trend within minutes. As his son, Brooklyn Beckham got married on April 10, 2022, the pictures from the ceremony have now been taking the internet by storm. Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz seem to have opted for simple, classy, and sophisticated looks and most people are in awe of it.

For the unversed, Brooklyn has lately been connecting with his followers on Instagram through frequent cooking videos, some of which even went viral. He reportedly got engaged to his long-term girlfriend Nicola Peltz in July 2020 and fans had been eagerly waiting for them to tie the knot.

A recent report by The Daily Mail revealed a series of details about Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding ceremony that took place at Palm Beach on Sunday. The function was kept intimate with only close family and friends on the guest list. The orchestra reportedly played Songbird while the bride Nicola walked down the aisle with her father Nelson. David Beckham’s youngest, Harper had a shining moment as she was one of the flower girls at the wedding ceremony.

Brooklyn Beckham recently dropped a series of pictures from the wedding and they all give a glimpse of how perfect the whole event was. He was dressed in a classic white shirt topped with a camouflaging white bow tie and a single-button tuxedo. A little metal chain around the abline also added a unique and classy look to the attire. In an album-cover vibe photograph, the groom could be seen walking in the hallway with his two brothers Cruz and Romeo while his father David Beckham flashed a bright smile for the camera.

In another post, Brooklyn Beckham revealed his wife Nicola Peltz’s bridal look where she donned a well-fitting strappy monotonous white gown with a long cape and a sheep lacy veil. Her forearm length gloves added a classic touch to the Valentino gown while her make-up was kept mostly brown-dominant with matching stud earrings. Here’s a look at the pictures covered by Vogue magazine.

On the other hand, David Beckham gifted the newlywed couple an electrified and re-engineered convertible 1954 Jaguar XK140 as a wedding gift according to a report by The Daily Mail. The classic vehicle is worth $500,000 (₹3,79,57,750) and Sr Beckham was also seen taking the vintage car for with wife Victoria before giving it away as a gift. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz decided to make a grand entry at the wedding brunch with the same four-wheeler, recreating the iconic Meghan Markle- Price Harry reception moment from 2018.

