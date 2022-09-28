The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is one of the biggest ones in Hollywood that has grossed billions. Besides earning a lot, the movie series pushed Johnny Depp, aka Captain Jack Sparrow, to a whole new height of stardom. Other than him, the films also star Keira Knightley, Orlando Bloom, Geoffrey Rush, Zoe Saldana, and more.

We all know that Depp, who was central to the series, was fired after allegations of abuse came from his ex-wife Amber Heard. Not only did he lose one of his prominent roles, but also that of Gellert Grindelwald from the Fantastic Beasts series and many other deals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Johnny Depp isn’t the only actor who is not a part of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Another star, Keira Knightley, aka Elizabeth Swann, left the series after appearing in three movies. Her departure came as a shock to many, especially those who were fans of her character. But her reason was her personal choice, unlike Depp.

In 2010, the Bend it Like Beckham actress addressed this while attending the Laurence Olivier awards in London. She said, “I said when I finished the trilogy that that was going to be it — I had a wonderful time on it, and I met some extraordinary people, but you know, I think, for me, three is enough, definitely.” Keira Knightley never gave a reason why she left the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise besides saying that three was enough for her.

The actress finally broke her silence when she talked with Los Angeles Times in 2018 and said that the Johnny Depp-led film series took too long to shoot. Other than that, Keira also focused on other roles at that time and even made her theatre debut.

Even though Keira Knightley was only in three Pirates of the Caribbean movies, she made quite a mark for herself. Don’t you think so?

Must Read: When Amber Heard’s Ex Cara Delevingne Was Scared To Tell Her Parents That She’s Bisexual: “Used The Word ‘Gay’ To Describe Things That Were Sh*t All The Time”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram