Can there be anything more exciting than the news we have woken up to? Ryan Reynolds announced his entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Deadpool 3 and it releases in 2024. If that was not enough, Hugh Jackman is all set to reprise Wolverine alongside Merc With A Mouth in the same movie and that marks his entry to the MCU too. It just keeps getting better. While we all were celebrating this, John Krasinski decided to set the internet on even more fire by making a tweet that made fans believe he is joining too.

For the unversed, while his future in the MCU is not sure as of now, John made his debut in the world of superheroes as a variant of Reed Richards, the head of the Fantastic Four family, in Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. The actor has been pretty quite about his future involvement but looks like he is having fun teasing people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So this morning when Ryan Reynolds shares that quirky video where he confirmed Deadpool 3 Release date and that Hugh Jackman is joining him to reprise Wolverine, John Krasinski replied to it on Twitter and created shock waves across. But turns out he was talking about something completely else. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

John Krasinski in his reply to Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 announcement wrote, “Wait, is this our movie?” This was enough to make people believe that he is reprising Reed Richards alongside Ryan Reynolds Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. But the netizens have tend to miss a big detail amid all the excitement. If you aren’t aware, John and Ryan are all set to star in a movie titled If. And this was Krasinski making a reference to that.

Wait… is this our movie? https://t.co/eOnGPEZZov — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) September 27, 2022

Well, if this was true, Deadpool 3 could have just become the hottest MCU property in the longest time and one that could have the potential to break the union record of Spider-Man No Way Home that brought three Peter Parkers under one roof.

Must Read: Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 To Feature Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Cameo? Writers Give A Major Tease To Fans

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram