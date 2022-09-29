Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s courtroom drama didn’t only turn into a documentary but also a movie, Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, of which the first trailer is here. The weeks-long trial garnered attention from all over the world. Millions watched the televised case, and many others travelled for hours to watch the trial live from the court.

Even though the defamation case ended, the drama between the former Hollywood couple hasn’t. The Aquaman actress filed an appeal against the verdict that was in favour of Depp. Hers was followed by an appeal from the Pirates of the Caribbean actor as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There hasn’t been much development since then. Meanwhile, the film around their case, Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, has its first trailer released. It stars Mark Hapka as Johnny Depp, Megan Davis as Amber Heard, Mary Carrig as attorney Elaine Bredehoft, and Melissa Marty as lawyer Camille Vasquez. It is directed by Sara Lohman.

Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial trailer, shared by Tubi, shares the first glimpse at the actors in the roles of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. They also capture the media circus outside the courtroom as well as Depp and Amber‘s life outside the trial. At one point there is also a scene where both the stars lock lips.

Watch the trailer here:

Just after the trial was released, several fans shared their reaction to it.

“The accent is horrendous for JD. Well, that’s not all is horrendous it yikes. A school play could put on a better show than this. Cringe,” said one fan.

Another person said, “Still better acting than what Amber could manage when testifying.”

“Damn straight, I’m watching it! I love a good laugh, this looks beyond terrible,” a third fan reacted.

“The movie nobody thought they needed and… they’d be right,” one more fan said.

Check out more reactions here:

Who approved this? Do they not realise that the trial and the appalling coverage of it alone is setting women up for decades of not being believed about their abuse???https://t.co/pUE9iEo7M1 — Jessica Marshall (@jessica_m1997) September 29, 2022

I thought this was a comedy sketch, but someone made an actual movie of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial 😂😂 https://t.co/dXztUNtp3R — Donte & Friends (@DonteAndFriends) September 28, 2022

i will not be watching this ridiculous movie….you cant possibly use an actor that is 30 years younger than the character hes playing and expect to be taken seriously#iamamberheard #iamjohnnydepphttps://t.co/KyQEwk8TbP — Lemon Cheeseball (@LemonCheeseball) September 28, 2022

What do you think about the trailer of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s case movie, Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial?

Must Read: Ashton Kutcher Shares The Moment When He Drunkenly Professed His Love To Mila Kunis: “You & Tequila Make Me Crazy’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram