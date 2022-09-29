Camila Cabello heard a familiar tune during the Blind Auditions of The Voice and mistook the singer for her ex Shawn Mendes. Cabello is the newest coach on the singing reality show. She has been making a lot of noise about the same. But in the latest episode, things got awkward. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, Camila and Shawn, who were once the IT couple of Hollywood, broke up in November last year. Both released a statement announcing their split that left their fans heartbroken. Rumours of them dating had begun in 2018, and by the mid of 2019, it was confirmed that they are a thing.

Post their separation, both Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes released break-up songs, as well. Coming back to the point, in the recent The Voice episode, the former Fifth Harmony member was caught off-guard as contestant Tanner Howe began singing Mendes’ hit song ‘Mercy.’ Furthermore, the contestant sounded eerily similar to Camila’s ex.

This led to things getting awkward as Camila Cabello asked, “Is that my… Is that Shawn up there?” The Bam Bam singer continued, “I thought that was Shawn. I was like, ‘Is Shawn onstage right now?'” To this, the contestant replied, “Well, you know him best, so that’s awesome.” “I know him better than everybody in this room. But the reason I didn’t turn around was, I felt like you sounded a little bit too much like him,” Camila added.

The banter continued, and Tanner said that he’s striving to be “in [Shawn Mendes’] lane” musically. “I was in his lane…deeply,” the Senorita noted. John Legend, another coach on The Voice, jokingly said, “She’s trying to make it as awkward as possible.”

Since their break up, Camila Cabello has been rumoured to have found a new beau. It is said that she is dating Austin Kevitch. Just as speculations arose, news came in that Shawn Mendes joined dating apps to find himself a new romance.

