Robert Downey Jr has come out of Marvel’s shell and once again proved his mettle as an actor. After receiving the Critics Choice and Golden Globes awards, all eyes are on the 2024 Oscars now for his performance in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. This is the actor’s third Oscar nomination after Chaplin and Tropic Thunder. However, the actor feels it was good that he didn’t get an Oscar back then. Scroll below to know why!

RDJ was nominated in the leading role category for his performance in Richard Attenborough’s 1992 biopic Chaplin. He was selected in the Best Supporting Actor category in 2009 for Tropic Thunder. For a decade, Downey appeared in the role of Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and while fans still miss him in that role, he is getting the chance to explore for roles.

Robert Downey Jr recently appeared on the talk show The View and opened up about his previous Oscar nominations. The Oppenheimer actor believes it would not have been good for his career. Back then, he was struggling with addiction and even went to jail. After getting his first Oscar nomination for his Chaplin, he went on to star in films, and his struggle with alcohol and drugs began to grasp him. In 1999, he was sentenced to thirty-six months in state prison. After being paroled, he was arrested two more times, and then he was sent to rehab. It was probably the darkest period in the Iron Man star’s life.

Robert Downey Jr reflected on his first Oscar nomination and the subsequent loss. He said, “I was young and crazy, and it would have put me under the impression that I was on the right track.”

As per the Independent, Downey previously said that winning an Oscar for Chaplin “would have been the worst thing.” He turned his life around and is an inspiration for all those struggling with addiction. He is one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors and rightfully earned it with his talent.

As of 2024, Oppenheimer star Robert Downey Jr has an estimated net worth of $300 million. He might even win the 96th Academy Award for his performance in a supporting role in the Christopher Nolan-directed movie.

For more of the latest Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Robert De Niro’s $500 Million+ Net Worth With A Salary Hike Of Whopping 3,199,998% In 58 Years

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News