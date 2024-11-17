Despite Fantastic Beasts seemingly being shelved after the lukewarm reception and disappointing box office of its third installment, Jude Law is keeping the magic alive. The star is holding onto hope for a fourth movie. While the franchise was initially planned as a five-film saga and started strong with its 2016 debut, it lost momentum with subsequent releases. Moreover, Law, who charmed fans as a younger Albus Dumbledore in the second and third films, shared his thoughts about Fantastic Beasts 4 and revisiting the wizarding world.

Jude Law On Fantastic Beasts 4

In an interview with GQ, Jude Law expressed his interest in reprising the role, admitting that the story of Dumbledore is far from over. He said, “I’ll just wait until I get the phone call. I hope [it happens]. What we all know of that character’s journey is wonderful. There’s lots more to tell.”

While Law is hopeful about Fantastic Beasts 4, Eddie Redmayne isn’t as optimistic. In another interview with ComicBook.com, Redmayne hinted that audiences may have seen the last of his character, Newt Scamander. Despite Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore receiving slightly better reviews than its predecessor, it still ended up being the lowest-grossing movie in the Wizarding World series.

And with The Crimes of Grindelwald also facing criticism, it’s clear that the Fantastic Beasts saga has struggled. Warner Bros. seems to be shifting its focus to the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, leaving the future of Fantastic Beasts uncertain.

Jude Law Reveals Fantastic Beasts Movies Are ‘On Hold’

In an interview with Variety in October this year, Jude Law admitted that he doesn’t see himself donning wizard robes anytime soon. The 51-year-old actor shared that the Fantastic Beasts films are “certainly on hold.”

He said, “My guess would be that, now that they’re doing Harry Potter as a TV show, they’ll probably put their energy into that. I certainly haven’t heard that there’s anything on the horizon.”

Reflecting on playing the character of Dumbledore, Law explained, “To play him and to really feel a sense of his extraordinary powers, I found a nice place in myself. I liked his heart, and I liked playing him because of that. I always enjoyed stepping in his shoes.”

As of now, Potterheads can remain excited as the franchise is bringing a Harry Potter TV reboot.

