Renowned social media funnyman Slimeball MK Slatt shot down online scuttlebutt concerning his death. The viral hoax, first made in a TikTok video from the account @dankyunderground, claimed that Slatt, whose real name is Marquel Holmes, had passed away at 23.

The post read, “Instagram comedian MK Slatt passes away at 23. Further investigation is still processing.”

However, while fans mourned, Slatt’s cousin, Wigsby K Way, said the comedian is alive.

MK Slatt Has a Massive Online Following

At the tender age of 23, Slatt, aka Slimeball MK, has amassed a combined three million followers on Instagram and YouTube. On Monday, the active social media user went viral after a TikTok account declared him dead.

The rapper and comedian from Birmingham, Alabama, gained a massive fan base thanks to his amusing situational comedy videos. He has 1.2 million YouTube subscribers and over 1.5 million Instagram followers.

Slatt started his career in 2018 and quickly became known for his relatable content.

MK Slatt Has Already Encountered Legal Problems

Even though the death rumors have been proven false, the comedian has already faced legal problems. In December last year, Slatt was arrested in Irondale, Alabama, during a drug investigation, per The Express Tribune.

He was also charged alongside four others due to the possession of drugs and weapons, as well as counts linked to trafficking.

However, X fans were elated after they discovered Slatt was not dead. One user tweeted, “Thank god Mkslatt is not dead; they were fin leave us with desi banks😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.”

Thank god mkslatt not dead they was fin leave us with desi banks😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — free palestine (@microdraxooo) November 26, 2024

Another wrote, ‘MK Slatt still here’ and posted an amusing clip of the comedian.

This is not the first time an internet celebrity has been falsely reported as dead. Google wrongly announced that rappers Bia and Eminem had passed away in December of last year.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News