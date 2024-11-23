Henry Cavill as James Bond? Yep, it almost happened. In 2006, our favorite Superman was this close to slipping into 007’s tux for Casino Royale. He even made it to the showdown—but Daniel Craig swooped in and claimed the license to kill. Fast forward to No Time to Die in 2021; we all know how epic Craig’s run turned out. Cavill’s near-hit as Bond? It was a total plot twist that ended up working in his favor.

So, why didn’t it pan out? It wasn’t about talent, that’s for sure. Cavill’s audition caused quite the buzz. Even director Matthew Vaughn, chilling at Pinewood Studios, then spilled some tea on The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw. It turns out that Craig himself is chatting about this “young guy” who is gunning for Bond. Vaughn called it “bizarre” but admitted Craig seemed impressed by Cavill’s chops. Iconic what-could’ve-been moment, right?

Despite coming so close, Cavill didn’t land the role, mainly due to Barbara Broccoli’s preference for Craig after seeing his performance in Layer Cake. According to Vaughn, Casino Royale’s director leaned toward Cavill, but Broccoli’s decision ultimately pushed the veteran actor into the spotlight. Still, the audition wasn’t a waste. It put Cavill on Vaughn’s radar, leading to the pair working together on the 2007 film Stardust. Talk about a career pivot, huh?

Cavill, now 40, wasn’t too vocal about his thoughts on Bond’s “curse,” but he did admit Daniel Craig nailed the role. “I don’t think there’s a curse for those kinds of things,” Cavill said, crediting Craig for bringing fresh energy to the franchise. He even praised Craig and the team for their efforts in revitalizing the iconic character, which has a special place in pop culture.

Cavill’s Bond audition was one of seven significant roles he auditioned for but didn’t land, proving that Hollywood’s “close but no cigar” moments don’t always define a career. As for the next James Bond? Well, casting rumors are swirling, and oddsmakers have already started naming their top 10 picks. Will Henry finally get a shot at playing the British spy in the future? Only time will tell. But one thing’s for sure: Cavill’s path has been anything but boring.

