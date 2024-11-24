Hollywood is a place of dreams for those who want to make it big in the world of glitz and glamour. But with great fame comes great scrutiny. When one gets an adequate name and fame going in circles, it comes with constant criticism from those who disagree with whatever is happening. This criticism often comes from a place of superficial values like physical looks, where one lives, how one lives, and what clothes and accessories one wears, to name a few.

Unrealistic beauty and lifestyle standards have harmed many people. When one is young, one does not put much thought into the long-term effects, for the present seems ever so shiny. When the realization hits, it is quite late. But as the saying goes, better late than never.

Pamela Anderson is quite an iconic actor from her time. She shot to fame as the red body suit wearing stunning Coast Guard in Baywatch. She had it all – looks, skills, and chances. She lived an exciting life, but as years passed, she realized what truly holds value for her.

After living in Los Angeles for most of her career, Pamela moved back to her home country, Canada, in 2020. She spoke to Women’s Wear Daily and opened up about her decision to move back home. “I guess a homecoming, you could say, to really kind of look at my life and remember who I was – not what other people were telling me I was – and I didn’t want anything that had happened to me to define me. I wanted what I do to define me,” she said.

She went through a period of self-doubt and struggled with accepting herself. After moving to Canada, she immersed herself in gardening. For her, the act of sowing seeds and preparing for a new start was like “a metaphor for putting my life back together.” It was her rose garden that inspired her to launch her skincare brand, Sonsie. With this brand, she aims to launch a clean skincare routine and challenge the unrealistic expectations that society thrusts upon its folks.

In 2023, Pamela decided to soak in her natural skin sans makeup and stunned the world. Her decision, while small, is quite momentous. It speaks volumes about abandoning the chase to fulfill unrealistic expectations and accepting what is truly meaningful. She feels comfortable in her skin and has learned to accept her new and reformed self.

