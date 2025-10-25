Hollywood couples come and go, but Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke are quite an exception. The British actor, known for his iconic role as Harry Potter, and the American actress have been together for more than a decade.

They both show that steady love and considerate partnership can flourish even in Tinseltown’s limelight. From a set rendezvous to becoming parents, their journey has been characteristically confidential yet warmly persistent. Here’s a full timeline of the major climacterics in their association.

How Daniel Radcliffe & Erin Darke Met & Their Relationship Timeline

2012 – 2013: On-set Meeting & The Start Of Something

Radcliffe and Erin Darke first met as co-stars in Kill Your Darlings (released in 2013). In the flick, Radcliffe plays poet Allen Ginsberg and Darke his on-screen love interest. He later recalled to PEOPLE’s Couch Surfing (via LA Times), “It’ll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other.”

2013 – Sundance & First Public Sighting

Following the filming of Kill Your Darlings, the couple attended the 2013 Sundance Film Festival together to promote their film. It was one of their first public appearances as companions.

“They were affectionate most of the night. Darke was touching his knee at their VIP table. They were a little more obvious outside the venue after they were leaving,” a source told US Weekly.

2014 – 2016: Relationship Became More Solid

Throughout the mid-2010s, the pair remained steady and quiet, with rare interviews and even rarer red-carpet appearances. Speaking to Playboy (via Goal Cast), Radcliffe once admitted, “There’s no acting going on, not from my end, anyway,” when filming with Darke because he already felt a connection.

Late 2010s: A Quiet Life In New York

The couple settled in New York City by the late 2010s. They kept things low-profile, clear from endless tabloid rumors. Darke’s steady rise kept her career thriving. Meanwhile, she also maintained a grounded partnership with Dan!

2023: Welcomed Their First Child

March 2023 brought happy news: Radcliffe’s team confirmed that he and Darke were expecting their first child. This came more than a decade after they had been together. At 2023 April’s close, the duo welcomed a baby boy. They kept details like his name private. Radcliffe later described fatherhood as “the best thing that’s ever happened,” in an interview with Extra.

2024 – 2025: Rare Public Appearances & Life As A Family

In early 2024, they stunned fans with their joint red carpet appearance at the Emmy Awards. And this way, the pair was back. They attended a Broadway premiere together in 2025, proving their bond stays as incessant as ever.

2025: Reflecting On Their Journey

As of October 2025, Radcliffe and Darke have remained together for over a decade. They juggled parenting responsibilities and appear committed to quietly balancing work and family life as well.

Why Their Partnership Stands Out & What’s Next

Unlike many Hollywood relationships, theirs has avoided recurring tabloid headlines or rushed milestones (such as public engagements or large weddings). Darke once joked in an interview with Vulture that she had to text her family: “I promise if I’m getting married, you will find out from me and not US Weekly.” Radcliffe has also expressed wanting his future children to experience film sets as a creative environment rather than the notoriety itself.

That’s not it. Both actors recognize that their public profiles can complicate personal life. As Darke: “Dating a famous person teaches you very quickly that sh*t is weird sometimes. People are weird with fame sometimes.”

Parenthood has added a new depth to their affinity. After their son arrived in 2023, Radcliffe openly spoke about how he intends to become more selective in his work to be present for his child. Darke, likewise, has been applauded for her role as a partner and parent, with Radcliffe describing her as “incredible.” Speaking with E! News, the Harry Potter star added, “Everything that she has done for him, becoming a [mom] over the last year, has been the most beautiful part of watching this whole thing so far.”

Despite endless rumors, they’ve confirmed that they’re not married (at this moment). For now, the timeline of the two is one of a low-profile courtship that has only quietly matured into parenthood and long-term promise. So, that may by itself be the story.

