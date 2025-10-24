The Conjuring universe refuses to stay buried, as after over a decade of possession, hauntings, and cursed dolls, the studio behind the supernatural juggernaut is preparing another resurrection. Yes, you read that right! What was sold as the grand farewell in The Conjuring: Last Rites may have been nothing more than a clever disguise for something much bigger.

New Conjuring Movies Secretly In Development

This year, fans were told that Last Rites would mark the end. Even the title said goodbye, tying up Ed and Lorraine Warren’s story with a warm, peaceful ending. To top it all, director Michael Chaves claimed the book was closed, calling it the “final chapter,” and many believed him, and why not? After all, his words sounded final, that the curtain had fallen and the lights were out.

However, behind those closed doors, the franchise was already stirring again. Reports now reveal that New Line is quietly working on a new Conjuring prequel. There are no story details or character confirmations, but only that it is separate from the Annabelle films and is already in motion, per Puck and FandomWire. The haunting continues, only this time, it might go further back in time than ever before.

Prequel Possibilities: Young Warrens & Darker Demons

Younger versions of Ed and Lorraine, introduced in The Conjuring: Last Rites, could be pulled back into the spotlight to explore their early years as investigators. Or the prequel could go darker, digging into the origins of demons that the Warrens would one day face. That cursed mirror and the unnamed demon left hanging in Last Rites might find their true beginnings here. Even the fourth film’s Axe Man is being whispered about as a possible lead for a spinoff.

The Axeman behind the scenes of #TheConjuring: Last Rites 😱 Repost 📸: Leigh Jones pic.twitter.com/ronP5DKIbP — Warner Bros. UK (@WarnerBrosUK) October 23, 2025

Judy Warren Set To Lead Future Films

Beyond prequels, Phase Two of the franchise might follow Judy Warren and her husband as the new leads, continuing the Warrens’ legacy. Most of the original cast is open to returning, and since Ed and Lorraine outlived the timeline of Last Rites, Wilson and Farmiga could still appear in some capacity. Their careers as paranormal investigators open endless doors for future stories.

Phase Two Of The Conjuring Universe On The Way?

Earlier this year, New Line boss Richard Brenner hinted that Last Rites was not the end but the end of “Phase One.” That single phrase rewrites everything. It means there’s a Phase Two coming, with a full expansion of this universe that refuses to die. The studio has no plan to let the ghosts rest, even if James Wan steps away due to his ongoing pay dispute.

Alongside new films, a Conjuring series for HBO Max is also moving ahead, ensuring the universe stays alive on streaming, per Deadline. The Conjuring Universe may have seemed finished, but it’s far from over. Prequels, sequels, spin-offs, and a series are all bubbling beneath the surface, proving that the Warrens’ world still has plenty of horrors to unleash.

‘THE CONJURING’ TV series is currently in development at HBO Max. (Source: https://t.co/RYaE4s4PE2) pic.twitter.com/FnXHCZxDml — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 9, 2025

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Every Conjuring Movie Ranked By Scares & Storyline

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News