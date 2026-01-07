The buzz around Avengers: Doomsday keeps growing with every new update. After teaser leaks and cast rumors, fresh reports have now revealed a shocking detail about the film’s length. According to the latest reports, Marvel is gearing up to deliver one of its longest theatrical experiences yet.

Avengers: Doomsday Reportedly Runs Close To Four Hours

As per reports circulating on X, Avengers: Doomsday is expected to run for around three hours and forty-five minutes. This time includes the end credits and post-credit scenes. If this report turns out to be true, the film will be longer than Avengers: Endgame.

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is set to have a runtime of 3 hours and 45 minutes including the end credits scenes. #AvengersDoomsday (Source: @NexusPointsNews) pic.twitter.com/nnyuZsAlJB — Filmify (@TheFilmify) January 6, 2026

The presence of post-credit scenes is also being talked about. These scenes are expected to tease what comes next in the MCU, especially Avengers: Secret Wars. Fans should be ready to sit through the credits till the very end.

Big Returns In Avengers: Doomsday

Along with the runtime, updates about the characters and teams have also gained attention. The main Avengers lineup is said to feature Captain America, Thor, Falcon, Ant-Man, Shang-Chi, and Loki. This team forms the backbone of the film. There is also strong buzz about Owen Wilson returning as Mobius M. Mobius. Following his popularity in the Loki series, his return would further connect the film to the TVA and multiverse threads.

The leaked teasers have already hinted at the return of Steve Rogers and Thor. Another teaser confirms that the X Men will appear in the film. A scene featuring Charles Xavier and Magneto at the damaged X-Mansion has created huge excitement among fans.

With its massive runtime and an ensemble of iconic characters, Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be a true MCU event film.

Check out the teaser of Avengers: Doomsday below:

